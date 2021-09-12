UrduPoint.com

Anti-IS Coalition Confirms Its Forces In Iraq's Erbil Attacked By 2 Drones September 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

Anti-IS Coalition Confirms Its Forces in Iraq's Erbil Attacked by 2 Drones September 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The US-led international anti-Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) coalition in Iraq confirmed on Sunday that its forces in Erbil were attacked by two drones on September 11, adding there are no injuries.

Earlier in the day, Rudaw tv reported that several explosions had occurred near the Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

"@CJTFOIR [the international coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] can confirm at approx. 2343hrs Sept.11 @Coalition forces at Erbil AB were attacked by 2 UAS. Force protection counter measures were used to defeat the drones. 1 UAS impacted inside perimeter; 1 UAS impacted outside perimeter. There are no injuries or property damage," spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Iraq September Sunday TV Airport

Recent Stories

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

58 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

1 hour ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.