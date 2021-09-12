(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The US-led international anti-Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) coalition in Iraq confirmed on Sunday that its forces in Erbil were attacked by two drones on September 11, adding there are no injuries.

Earlier in the day, Rudaw tv reported that several explosions had occurred near the Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

"@CJTFOIR [the international coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] can confirm at approx. 2343hrs Sept.11 @Coalition forces at Erbil AB were attacked by 2 UAS. Force protection counter measures were used to defeat the drones. 1 UAS impacted inside perimeter; 1 UAS impacted outside perimeter. There are no injuries or property damage," spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted.