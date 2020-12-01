Anti-IS Coalition Deputy Commander Says Fractioned Terror Group 'Down But Not Out'

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has been significantly weakened but remains a threat, Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commander, Maj. Gen. Kevin Copsey, said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has been significantly weakened but remains a threat, Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commander, Maj. Gen. Kevin Copsey, said on Monday.

"[The Islamic State] is down but not out," Copsey said during a virtual discussion. "We've dismantled the physical caliphate but there are areas... geographically and conceptually where they can still operate.

But they do not operate in a joined-up, well-led fashion."

The Islamic State now operates as a criminal enterprise - engaging in theft, extortion and kidnapping - beyond the US-led coalition's area of control, as the terror group looks to stave off extinction, the British Army general said.

The general added that while the prospect of a resurgent Islamic State reclaiming territory is always a concern, detention camps are secure and monitored on an ongoing basis.