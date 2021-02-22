UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-IS Coalition, ISF, Peshmerga Discuss Creating Joint Media Center - Joint Task Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:53 PM

Anti-IS Coalition, ISF, Peshmerga Discuss Creating Joint Media Center - Joint Task Force

A delegation of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) met with the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Peshmerga last week and discussed creating a joint media center, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) A delegation of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) met with the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Peshmerga last week and discussed creating a joint media center, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a release on Monday.

"A military delegation from the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the 83 member International Coalition to defeat Daesh [Islamic State] visited the Joint Coalition Coordination Center between the Kurdistan Region's military and security forces and Iraq in Erbil, February 17, 2021," the release said. "The group discussed plans to establish a joint media center to open the lines of communication between the Coalition, ISF and Peshmerga Forces.

"

The group also talked about means to communicate more effectively against Islamic State misinformation and propaganda, and the efficacy of the Joint Coalition Coordination Center (JCCC), the release said.

"The Coalition, ISF and Peshmerga forces discussed the continuation of the work of these coordination centers along the KLC in order to fill the security gap between the Peshmerga and the ISF in the disputed areas," the release said. "The ISF and Peshmerga spokesmen expressed interest in similar goals and emphasized the importance of working together to defeat Daesh."

The JCCC was set up in 2015 to help co-ordinate actions between the Peshmerga forces and the ISF, according to the release.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq February 2015 Media From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed visits national, international p ..

11 minutes ago

72 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

1 minute ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to armed forces upon ..

3 minutes ago

Gunmen injure two men in Jhal Magsi

3 minutes ago

UAF VC for adopting latest agricultural practices ..

3 minutes ago

'Concept paper' of new projects of Islamia Univers ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.