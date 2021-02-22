Anti-IS Coalition, ISF, Peshmerga Discuss Creating Joint Media Center - Joint Task Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) A delegation of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) met with the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Peshmerga last week and discussed creating a joint media center, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a release on Monday.

"A military delegation from the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the 83 member International Coalition to defeat Daesh [Islamic State] visited the Joint Coalition Coordination Center between the Kurdistan Region's military and security forces and Iraq in Erbil, February 17, 2021," the release said. "The group discussed plans to establish a joint media center to open the lines of communication between the Coalition, ISF and Peshmerga Forces.

The group also talked about means to communicate more effectively against Islamic State misinformation and propaganda, and the efficacy of the Joint Coalition Coordination Center (JCCC), the release said.

"The Coalition, ISF and Peshmerga forces discussed the continuation of the work of these coordination centers along the KLC in order to fill the security gap between the Peshmerga and the ISF in the disputed areas," the release said. "The ISF and Peshmerga spokesmen expressed interest in similar goals and emphasized the importance of working together to defeat Daesh."

The JCCC was set up in 2015 to help co-ordinate actions between the Peshmerga forces and the ISF, according to the release.