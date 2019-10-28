UrduPoint.com
Anti-IS Coalition To Meet In Washington November 14: US

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:47 PM

More than 30 nations fighting the Islamic State group will gather in Washington on November 14 in a French-initiated meeting as the United States pulls troops from Syria, a US official said Monday

Ministers from nations in the coalition against the extremists will "look at the next steps to increase the coalition presence in northeast Syria," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Ministers from nations in the coalition against the extremists will "look at the next steps to increase the coalition presence in northeast Syria," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

More Stories From World

