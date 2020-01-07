The presence of the international coalition, led by the United States, against the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) in Iraq in any capacity is considered to be illegal following Baghdad's letter to the United Nations, Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The presence of the international coalition, led by the United States, against the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) in Iraq in any capacity is considered to be illegal following Baghdad's letter to the United Nations, Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Any presence of the international coalition's forces is considered illegal after Iraq's letter to the UN on terminating its request for the coalition's help," Khalaf said.

He added that acting Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi had discussed withdrawal of troops from Iraq with the US ambassador.

The situation in Iraq was aggravated after the United States assassinated the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel US troops from the country in response.