UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-IS Coalition's Presence In Iraq Considered Illegal After Letter To UN - Military

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:32 PM

Anti-IS Coalition's Presence in Iraq Considered Illegal After Letter to UN - Military

The presence of the international coalition, led by the United States, against the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) in Iraq in any capacity is considered to be illegal following Baghdad's letter to the United Nations, Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The presence of the international coalition, led by the United States, against the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) in Iraq in any capacity is considered to be illegal following Baghdad's letter to the United Nations, Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Any presence of the international coalition's forces is considered illegal after Iraq's letter to the UN on terminating its request for the coalition's help," Khalaf said.

He added that acting Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi had discussed withdrawal of troops from Iraq with the US ambassador.

The situation in Iraq was aggravated after the United States assassinated the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel US troops from the country in response.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister United Nations Russia Parliament Iraq Baghdad United States Sunday From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

US Believes Iran Undermining Peace Process in Afgh ..

4 minutes ago

Pompeo Denies Soleimani Came to Iraq on Diplomatic ..

4 minutes ago

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

52 minutes ago

Oil Down Most Since 2020 Start as Some Argue Marke ..

9 minutes ago

Round-the-clock opening of Torkham border multipli ..

9 minutes ago

Dual nationality of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.