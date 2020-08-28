(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Counter Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) Finance Group (CIFG), led by the United States, will apply unrelenting pressure on the fallen terror group's remaining financial networks in an effort to drain its resources, the US Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

"The CIFG remains focused on applying unrelenting pressure on ISIS[IS]'s financial networks, including by facilitating technical assistance to empower its members and partners," said the statement, issued in follow-up to a CIFG meeting held last month. "In the wake of the Global Coalition's territorial defeat of ISIS, the terrorist group remains determined to regroup and inflict violence against Coalition partners and local populations wherever its cells and networks exist around the world. Accordingly, CIFG members have continued their critical efforts to drain ISIS's resources, disrupt its financial flows, and diminish its resilience."

The United States announced the formation of a global coalition in September 2014 to defeat IS. US forces declared in March 2019 that IS was defeated after it lost the last occupied territory. Symbolically, the terror group suffered another strategic setback in October 2019 with the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, its then-leader and self-proclaimed "caliph", during a US-led raid.

At its July 29 meeting co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and Italy, CIFG members shared information about IS's financial activities, recent actions taken by authorities in their respective jurisdictions to disrupt IS financial operations, and improvements in their anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorist regimes, the Treasury statement said.

It said CIFG members also discussed the importance of continued, coordinated multilateral sanctions, such as the Riyadh-based Terrorist Financing Targeting Center's joint designation of six IS targets in July 2020.

"ISIS's territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria has significantly degraded its finances, however it is determined to adapt its fundraising and financial facilitation methods - throughout its global network - to reverse this trend," the statement noted. "The co-leads look forward to discussing further actions at the next meeting tentatively scheduled in the fall."

IS controlled approximately 100,000 square kilometers of territory across Iraq and Syria, along with millions of people, at its zenith.

The group also carried out devastating terrorist attacks across the middle East and beyond, killing 6,141 people in 2015 itself, according to the Global Terrorism Index.