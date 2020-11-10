Anti-Islamic State Coalition to Discuss West Africa on November 10 - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Members of the global coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) will discuss the situation in West Africa during their meeting on November 10, the US State Department said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States and Nigeria look forward to convening a virtual meeting with members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [Islamic State] on November 10 to affirm the Coalition's commitment to countering the threat of ISIS and its branches worldwide, including in West Africa, and to supporting ongoing international efforts in the region," the statement said.

The State Department said participants will discuss the Islamic State threat in the region and will focus on methods to strengthen the coalition's collective approach in specific areas, such as battlefield evidence and border security.

The United States and other 82 coalition members remain fully committed to defeat the Islamic State and its branches, the statement added.