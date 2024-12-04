Anti-junta journalist arrested in Guinea

The head of a Guinean news website critical of the ruling junta has been arrested by uniformed men in the capital Conakry, his lawyers and a press union have said

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The head of a Guinean news website critical of the ruling junta has been arrested by uniformed men in the capital Conakry, his lawyers and a press union have said.

Habib Marouane Camara, who runs the Lerevelateur224 site, "was kidnapped by security forces at around 8:00 pm (2000 GMT) on Tuesday in Lambanyi", in the suburbs of Conakry, the Union of Press Professionals of Guinea (SPPG) said in a statement.

A group of Camara's lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday that they had "learned with dismay of his heavy-handed arrest on the evening of Tuesday December 3, 2024" by security forces, giving the same time and location as the union's statement.

It called the arrest "nothing other than an abduction" and demanded his release.

"Since his abduction, the lawyers' collective, his family and friends have been completely unaware of the reasons or where he is being held," it added.

Camara's arrest is the latest in a long series of crackdowns on freedom of expression by the ruling junta, who seized power in a 2021 coup.

His wife wrote in a Facebook post late Tuesday that "my husband has been arrested", without giving further details.

The reasons for Camara's arrest are not yet clear.

The authorities said they were unaware of the events when contacted by AFP on Wednesday.

Camara was on his way to a meeting with a Guinean businessman when a pick-up belonging to the security forces overtook his vehicle, the SPPG said.

"His assailants smashed the windscreen of his car before forcibly removing him for an unknown destination," the union added.

"The SPPG strongly condemns this kidnapping," the statement said, calling for Camara's release.

- Crackdown -

Guinea's military-led government on Tuesday warned that anyone publishing "unverified or malicious information" about the deaths of dozens of football fans in a weekend stadium crush would face arrest.

Since the junta took power, many opposition figures have been detained, brought before the courts or forced into exile.

Human Rights Watch on Monday accused the military rulers of torturing and repressing opponents and cracking down on the media.

Two prominent anti-junta activists have been missing since being detained by security forces in July.

Two former high-ranking officers and a doctor have died in unclear circumstances in recent months after having been arrested.

Under international pressure, the junta pledged to hand power back to a civilian government by the end of 2024 but has since made clear it will not.