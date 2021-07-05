UrduPoint.com
Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March To UN Office In Tbilisi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) A group of people protesting against the LGBT+ community in Georgia on Monday gathered outside the UN office in downtown Tbilisi to register their opposition to the so-called Pride Week, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Tbilisi Pride Week started on July 1.

The organizers of the "Pride March" decided to cancel the planned event on Monday after a counter-protest by radical groups went ugly. The march was scheduled to take place at 14:00 GMT but counter-protesters flooded central Tbilisi.

Some radical groups threw bottles and sticks at reporters. The Georgian Interior Ministry launched an investigation over attacks on media.

The radicals are now marching through the city center blocking roads, with some storming offices of organizations supporting the LGBT community, and some protesting outside the UN office building.

The protesters then moved to one of the offices of the "Tbilisi Pride" NGO and tore off the LGBT flag.

