UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Lockdown Rallies In Berlin Leave 29 Officers Hurt, 231 Protesters Held

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Anti-Lockdown Rallies in Berlin Leave 29 Officers Hurt, 231 Protesters Held

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A string of protests  in Berlin against a parliamentary vote on a bill that will give the chancellor more powers to toughen coronavirus rules left 29 officers hurt and hundreds of people detained.

The Berlin police has published updated figures from Wednesday's protests. It estimates that 231 people were held for violating virus-related restrictions.

A hundred people face charges, including criminal ones for resisting arrest and attacking police officers.

"During the police deployment 29 personnel were injured, a police officer had to end the shift prematurely," the police department said in a statement released Thursday.

The controversial bill, which proposes an "emergency brake" for areas with high COVID-19 infection rates, was passed by both chambers of the Federal parliament and signed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. It will become law in the coming days.

Related Topics

Injured Police Parliament Vote Berlin Criminals From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

3 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

2 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

2 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

3 hours ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.