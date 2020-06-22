(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Eight police officers sustained injuries in the central German city of Gottingen as residents of a local quarantined building attempted to break free, media in Germany reported on Sunday.

A multistory residential high-rise with roughly 700 inhabitants in Gottingen was quarantine on Thursday after more than 100 residents were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to the NDR broadcaster, citing Gottingen Police Chief Uwe Luhrig, a clash between officers and angry residents occurred on Saturday when some 200 of them attempted to break the quarantine cordon, throwing bottles, stones and other objects at law enforcement.

Police, in turn, fired tear gas, according to the report.