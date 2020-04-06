UrduPoint.com
Anti-Malaria Drugs Help Treat COVID-19, But Do Not Save Lives - Russian Heath Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:34 PM

Anti-malaria drugs have demonstrated effectiveness in the coronavirus treatment, but they are not lifesavers Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said

KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) - Anti-malaria drugs have demonstrated effectiveness in the coronavirus treatment, but they are not lifesavers Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"They [anti-malaria drugs] have proven to be quite effective, but they do not always save lives," Murashko said, as aired on "Pozner" show on Pervyi channel.

According to the minister, a lot depends on the stage at which the treatment started.

Meanwhile, the laboratories are looking for a drug that would help stop the virus from replicating itself.

"There are many potential options today, including the registered ones, proven to be safe," Murashko said.

He added that it was important to use these medicines only under the control of a doctor.

