Anti-Migrant Vandals Deface Muslim Cultural Center in France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Anti-migrant slogans were found Friday scrawled over the walls of a Muslim cultural center in the French city of Rennes, the national council of Muslim faith said.

"CFCM condemns the racist and Islamophobic writings that the Muslim center Avicenne in Rennes has again become victim of," the organization tweeted.

It posted photos of the offending graffiti that read "You have been warned, immigration kills..." It bore a Rambouillet hashtag, in reference to last week's fatal stabbing at a police station in the French town of the same name south-west of Paris.

Other graffiti featured a Catholic cross and words "Deus vult," a rallying cry of the crusaders, as well as a crossed star-and-crescent.

The vandal attack may have been timed to the Friday prayers.

Le Parisien paper said graffiti mentioning crusades, the catholic faith and the monarchy first appeared on the walls more than two weeks ago.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin came to Rennes to express his solidarity with the Muslim community and called the act of vandalism disgusting. A probe is underway.

France paid tribute on Friday to Stephanie Monferme, a female police worker who was killed by a Tunisian-born man at the Rambouillet police station on April 23. President Emmanuel Macron said it was an act of Islamist terrorism.