UrduPoint.com

Anti-Missile Defense Complex Abakan Created For Middle East Customers - Russian Arms Giant

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:00 PM

Anti-Missile Defense Complex Abakan Created for Middle East Customers - Russian Arms Giant

The non-strategic anti-ballistic missile defense system Abakan was developed based on the results of negotiations with potential customers from the Middle East, Dmitry Hrupalo, first deputy chief designer at Russia's largest arms producer, Almaz-Antey company, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The non-strategic anti-ballistic missile defense system Abakan was developed based on the results of negotiations with potential customers from the middle East, Dmitry Hrupalo, first deputy chief designer at Russia's largest arms producer, Almaz-Antey company, told Sputnik.

"They (the customers) had the following requirements: they do not need a multi-purpose complex of the S-300 or S-400 type - those are multi-purpose, they work both on cruise missiles and aerodynamics at medium and high altitudes, and ballistic targets. It is not necessary. They need a highly specific complex working only on ballistic targets, which has a minimum number of combat vehicles, (and) a minimum number of combat crew. It should be fully automated," Hrupalo said.

Almaz-Antey designers completed this task in the shortest time based on the Russian experience in the production of air defense and missile defense systems, he noted.

Such specific requirements are aligned with their strive for a minimum crew calculation, given that the Middle East nations do not have specialized schools to train experts to conduct combat work in manual modes, the designer explained.

"The complex is designed to destroy ballistic targets. It includes single-stage missiles with a low speed of up to three kilometers (1.8 miles) per second and a launch range of up to 3,000 kilometers. In space, they can reach speeds of three or four kilometers per second, but cannot have speeds over 2.5 kilometers per second in the dense layers of the atmosphere because of air resistance," Hrupalo said.

According to Almaz-Antey CEO Yan Novikov, his corporation as a part of military-technical complex is legally permitted to supply foreign customers.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vehicles Abakan Middle East From

Recent Stories

UAE health authorities join the world in celebrati ..

UAE health authorities join the world in celebrating World Diabetes Day

1 minute ago
 Opposition huddles to chalk out plan ahead of parl ..

Opposition huddles to chalk out plan ahead of parliament’s joint session today

13 minutes ago
 Convict awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment

Convict awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment

1 minute ago
 UK annual inflation soars to 4.2%: official

UK annual inflation soars to 4.2%: official

1 minute ago
 Taliban to Be Invited to High-Level Meeting of Afg ..

Taliban to Be Invited to High-Level Meeting of Afghan Neighbors - Makhdoom Shah ..

1 minute ago
 EU Space Policy Chief Condemns Russian Missile Tes ..

EU Space Policy Chief Condemns Russian Missile Test in Low Orbit

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.