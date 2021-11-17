Anti-Missile Defense Complex Abakan Created for Middle East Customers - Russian Arms Giant

The non-strategic anti-ballistic missile defense system Abakan was developed based on the results of negotiations with potential customers from the Middle East, Dmitry Hrupalo, first deputy chief designer at Russia's largest arms producer, Almaz-Antey company, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The non-strategic anti-ballistic missile defense system Abakan was developed based on the results of negotiations with potential customers from the middle East, Dmitry Hrupalo, first deputy chief designer at Russia's largest arms producer, Almaz-Antey company, told Sputnik.

"They (the customers) had the following requirements: they do not need a multi-purpose complex of the S-300 or S-400 type - those are multi-purpose, they work both on cruise missiles and aerodynamics at medium and high altitudes, and ballistic targets. It is not necessary. They need a highly specific complex working only on ballistic targets, which has a minimum number of combat vehicles, (and) a minimum number of combat crew. It should be fully automated," Hrupalo said.

Almaz-Antey designers completed this task in the shortest time based on the Russian experience in the production of air defense and missile defense systems, he noted.

Such specific requirements are aligned with their strive for a minimum crew calculation, given that the Middle East nations do not have specialized schools to train experts to conduct combat work in manual modes, the designer explained.

"The complex is designed to destroy ballistic targets. It includes single-stage missiles with a low speed of up to three kilometers (1.8 miles) per second and a launch range of up to 3,000 kilometers. In space, they can reach speeds of three or four kilometers per second, but cannot have speeds over 2.5 kilometers per second in the dense layers of the atmosphere because of air resistance," Hrupalo said.

According to Almaz-Antey CEO Yan Novikov, his corporation as a part of military-technical complex is legally permitted to supply foreign customers.