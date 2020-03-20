UrduPoint.com
Anti-Monopoly Watchdog Urges Russian Flag Carrier To Ensure Ticket Availability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Friday urged flag carrier Aeroflot to correct its price policy and ensure that tickets are available for Russians wishing to go home amid global COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Friday urged flag carrier Aeroflot to correct its price policy and ensure that tickets are available for Russians wishing to go home amid global COVID-19 outbreak.

Multiple countries have closed borders, suspended air travel or started quarantine amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, which resulted in travelers urgently trying to get back home.

"As there are many unused aircraft, an attempt to make money on people in emergency situation is not lawful," the watchdog said.

As for Aeroflot's losses on "empty" outbound flights to pick up Russians from abroad, these could be compensated with increased tariffs on navigation for foreign companies, FAS suggested.

