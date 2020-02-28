UrduPoint.com
Anti-Muslims Protests, Bloodshed Continue In New Dehli

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:50 PM

Anti-Muslims protests, bloodshed continue in New Dehli

The local media say that PM Modi’s supporters and workers of ruling BJP are fanning anti-Muslim protests in New Dehli where over 40 people have been killed and several others injured.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) The anti-Muslims protests and attacks on women and children in New Dehli has encouraged supporters of Prime Modi and BJB workers to carry out more attacks and create unrest in the country, the Indian media reports here on Friday.

The attacks on Muslims by Hindu extremists turned violent in Indian capital as several mosques, schools and shops were set on fire and damaged.

The local media say that Prime Minister Modi’s supporters and workers of ruling Bhartia Janta Party carried out attack on Muslims, damaged mosques and schools in New Dehli and other cities of India. At least 40 people, majority of them Muslims, have been killed by Hindu extremists in New Dehli and other cities of India.

The international human rights organizations are silent over atrocities and injustice being inflicted on Muslims in India by Hindu extremists. The Modi government passed anti-Muslim citizenship laws, depriving millions of Muslims who born in India of Indian citizenship. The Hindus, according to the local Muslims, are feeling threatened by increasing population of Muslims in India.

Talking about the recent bloodshed and anti-Muslims protests, the police say that they have taken over 514 people into custody for carrying out attacks on Muslims in New Dehli.

They say that the death toll is likely to be more than 40 as the full extent of the violence that began on Sunday in a densely-packed locality in northeastern Delhi becomes clear.

After mobs went on the rampage in northeast Delhi earlier this week, a school in the Shiv Vihar locality became one of the targets as they vandalised it, burnt down furniture and books and then used it as a base to launch attacks in the locality for nearly 24 hours.

The attackers used ropes - hung from an adjacent building (also a school) - to enter the school premises, smashed blackboards, set school furniture and the library on fire on Monday afternoon, said Dharmesh Sharma, administrative head of Shiv Vihar's DRP Convent School, where about 1,000 children study.

According to the reports, the students who had appeared for an exam on Monday had left before the mob attack, said harma, who had been working with the school for 25 years. “The school kept burning for about 24 hours. Fire brigade never arrived. Apparently fire officials were also attacked. It took police three days to respond. They only reached here last evening,” he told a local tv.

