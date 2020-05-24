Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Claim Country Considers Nuclear Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has criticized the United Statea after reports emerged that the administration of US President Donald Trump may review to resume nuclear testing.

The Washington Post has reported earlier that members of the Trump White House were discussing first US nuclear tests since 1992 in the face of alleged threats from Russia and China.

"A Trump nuclear test would cross a line no nation thought the US would ever cross again, and is threatening the health and safety of all people. Testing poisons environments, food and lives - Americans are still dying from the original nuclear weapons tests.

It would also blow up any chance of avoiding a dangerous new nuclear arms race. It would complete the erosion of the global arms control framework and plunge us back into a new Cold War. Only a multilateral solution can shore up these bilateral treaties Trump is ripping up. The TPNW [Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons] is that solution," ICAN Executive Director Beatrice Fihn said in a statement.

Adopted at the UN in 2017, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons aims to achieve the total elimination of nuclear weapons. To enter force, it requires 50 states to ratify it. As of now, 37 countries have done so.