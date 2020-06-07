UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Racism Demonstration Underway In Italy's Rome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Anti-Racism Demonstration Underway in Italy's Rome

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) A large-scale protest against racism and police brutality is ongoing in downtown Rome on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene.

People gathered in Piazza del Popolo square in front of Villa Borghese gardens. The demonstration is attended by ethnic Italians, black Italian citizens, African migrants and English-speaking foreigners. The media estimates that several thousand people joined the protest.

Over the weekend, similar demonstrations have occurred in other Italian cities, including Milan, Genoa, Turin, Florence, Naples and Bologna.

The death of George Floyd, an African American man, on May 25 in police custody of the US city of Minneapolis has sparked a worldwide movement against racism, police brutality and social injustice. Apart from the United States and Italy, mass protests have taken place in Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

Related Topics

Protest Police Australia Canada France Germany Bologna Turin Genoa Florence Naples Milan Rome Man George Minneapolis Italy United Kingdom United States Greece Denmark May Sunday Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

2 hours ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

3 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.