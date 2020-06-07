(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) A large-scale protest against racism and police brutality is ongoing in downtown Rome on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene.

People gathered in Piazza del Popolo square in front of Villa Borghese gardens. The demonstration is attended by ethnic Italians, black Italian citizens, African migrants and English-speaking foreigners. The media estimates that several thousand people joined the protest.

Over the weekend, similar demonstrations have occurred in other Italian cities, including Milan, Genoa, Turin, Florence, Naples and Bologna.

The death of George Floyd, an African American man, on May 25 in police custody of the US city of Minneapolis has sparked a worldwide movement against racism, police brutality and social injustice. Apart from the United States and Italy, mass protests have taken place in Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.