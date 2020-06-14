Anti-Racism March in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Takes Place in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A "Solidarity Alliance" protest against racism, violation of human rights and gender inequality is taking place in Berlin mirroring US nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the rally united several groups, including those advocating for refugee rights and environmental issues. The protest was organized by Germany's Unteilbar movement.

Participants of the protest are expected to observe COVID-19 regulations, including social distancing.

Similar protests are due to take place in ten other German cities.

Moreover, about 50 people are taking part in a rally organized in support of Russian citizen Denis Kaznacheev detained in Germany on May 29 at the request of the US and suspected of cyber fraud and money laundering. The participants are mostly Kaznacheev's friends and colleagues. The rally proceeded peacefully with the detainee's supporters talking to each other and playing his favorite tracks.

Police officers did not interfere in the demonstration.