Anti-Russia Attitude In US Unlikely To Change After 2020 US Presidential Election- Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:16 PM

Anti-Russia Attitude in US Unlikely to Change After 2020 US Presidential Election- Ryabkov

Anti-Russia attitude in Washington is unlikely to change following the 2020 US presidential election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Anti-Russia attitude in Washington is unlikely to change following the 2020 US presidential election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The current situation around Russia and the attitude towards Russia has not improved.

The state has entered the stage of an election campaign, which is fully unfolding. And considering the domination of anti-Russia sentiment among the elite, including on the Capitol Hill, it is unlikely to expect a more favorable background for the implementation of these and others tasks that the presidents have formulated," Ryabkov said at a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

