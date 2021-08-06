UrduPoint.com

Anti-Russia Propaganda Centers Operating In Riga, Tallinn, Warsaw - Russia's Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Centers of anti-Russia propaganda are operating in Riga, Tallinn and Warsaw, where dozens of specialists are being trained, including some Russian citizens, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Today, information has become a weapon. A propaganda strategy center was created in Riga, centers were also created in Tallinn and Warsaw. Information weapons are being created there, which are introduced and spread across our country," Shoigu said at a meeting with employees of the Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant.

These centers are actively spreading rumors, the minister added.

"I think you cannot name a single center in our country that would train information attacks experts. We do not train such specialists, while there are several centers in Europe that train such specialists, including citizens of our country," Shoigu added.

Western centers identify those "who do not write anything good" online and then invite them to engage in the propaganda activities, the Russian minister explained, adding that dozens of experts are graduated every quarter.



