Anti-Russia Provocations In Georgia Staged To Derail Visa Liberalization- Georgia Lawmaker

Mon 15th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

Anti-Russia Provocations in Georgia Staged to Derail Visa Liberalization- Georgia Lawmaker

The recent anti-Russia provocations in Georgia have been staged in order to derail possible visa liberalization between the countries, Giorgi Lomia, the head of the delegation of Georgian opposition lawmakers, said on Monday after talks with Russian lawmakers.

According to Lomia, participants of the Russian-Georgian interparliamentary group have discussed possible visa liberalization at their recent meetings.

"Visa liberalization would be very beneficial for Georgia. Unfortunately, [opponents] have learned about this [plan].

As soon as it was revealed that visa liberalization was being prepared, we faced this disgrace," Lomia said.

He added that the interparliamentary group had then decided to keep its new initiatives a secret.

Relations between the two countries have recently deteriorated, as Georgia was gripped by unrest in June after a Russian lawmaker addressed the Georgian parliament from its speaker's seat, and Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia made in July insulting remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin in his program Post Scriptum, broadcast by Rustavi 2.

