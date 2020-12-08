UrduPoint.com
Anti-Russia Sanctions Had Significant Negative Impact On Germany - AfD Party

Anti-Russia Sanctions Had Significant Negative Impact on Germany - AfD Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Sanctions against Russia have had a very negative impact on Germany, Tino Chrupalla, the co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said Tuesday.

"These sanctions had a very negative impact on our country.

Export decreased by a lot. It also meant a large number of jobs lost. In Saxony alone, 6,000 jobs were cut. In all of Germany, 60,000 jobs. This is all linked to the sanctions policy that the US and the EU are pursuing," Chrupalla said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

