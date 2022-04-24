Anti-Russia Sanctions Not Conductive to Peace, Argentine Foreign Minister Says

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Introducing sanctions against Russia will not lead to peace and Argentina will not follow this course of action, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said.

"...what Argentina seeks and proposes is a return to dialogue, to pacify the situation, and we honestly do not believe that imposing sanctions or blockades will be productive for peace, dialogue and diplomatic negotiations," Cafiero said in a Saturday interview with the Argentine Telam news agency.

The foreign minister pointed out that Argentina does not have a regulatory framework for generating unilateral sanctions and even has a law that prevents this.

On Friday, Argentine presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said that Argentina does not support the decision of the Organization of American States (OAS) to suspend Russia's status as a permanent observer and will not instigate the country's expulsion from the G20.

On Thursday, the OAS voted 25 to 0 to suspend Russia's status as a permanent observer at the organization over the special military operation that Russia has been conducting in Ukraine since the end of February, when the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) asked Moscow for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. A total of eight countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, abstained from the OAS vote on Thursday.