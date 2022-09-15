UrduPoint.com

Anti-Russian IAEA Resolution On Ukraine Silent About Shelling Of ZNPP - Russian Mission

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Anti-Russian IAEA Resolution on Ukraine Silent About Shelling of ZNPP - Russian Mission

The anti-Russian IAEA resolution on Ukraine does not say a word about the systematic shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian Permanent Mission to International Organizations in Vienna said

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The anti-Russian IAEA resolution on Ukraine does not say a word about the systematic shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian Permanent Mission to International Organizations in Vienna said.

Earlier, the IAEA board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding that Russia "immediately cease actions against and at the ZNPP."

"Western countries voted through the IAEA Board of Governors to drag an anti-Russian resolution on the Ukrainian issue. The Achilles' heel of this resolution is that it does not say a word about the systematic shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the main problem in terms of ensuring nuclear safety and nuclear security in the world.

The reason is simple the shelling is carried out by Ukraine, which Western countries support and defend in every possible way," the permanent mission said on Telegram.

Russia and China voted against this document, while Burundi, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Senegal and South Africa abstained, it noted.

"Thus, most of humanity refused to support this project," the permanent mission stressed.

