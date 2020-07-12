Anti-Russian Rhetoric in US Regrettable, Affects International Relations - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 12 (Sputnik) - The anti-Russian rhetoric disseminated in the United States is regrettable, because it affects the entire system of international relations and hinders the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"It does not depend on us, it depends on their [US] domestic political situation. And it is of course unfortunate to see what is happening there - in the largest economy in the world, in the largest nuclear, military power - as it reflects on the entire system of international relations. And, of course, it negatively affects the Russian-US relations," Putin said in a televised interview when asked about the election campaign in the United States and a new wave of anti-Russian rhetoric.

Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014 under then-US President Barack Obama, who imposed sanctions on Moscow following a crisis in Ukraine.

Washington has since expanded and tightened the sanctions and accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine or the US political processes.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he would like US-Russia relations to be normalized and has expressed his intention to develop cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.