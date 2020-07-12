UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Russian Rhetoric In US Regrettable, Affects International Relations - Putin

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Anti-Russian Rhetoric in US Regrettable, Affects International Relations - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 12 (Sputnik) - The anti-Russian rhetoric disseminated in the United States is regrettable, because it affects the entire system of international relations and hinders the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"It does not depend on us, it depends on their [US] domestic political situation. And it is of course unfortunate to see what is happening there - in the largest economy in the world, in the largest nuclear, military power - as it reflects on the entire system of international relations. And, of course, it negatively affects the Russian-US relations," Putin said in a televised interview when asked about the election campaign in the United States and a new wave of anti-Russian rhetoric.

Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014 under then-US President Barack Obama, who imposed sanctions on Moscow following a crisis in Ukraine.

Washington has since expanded and tightened the sanctions and accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine or the US political processes.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he would like US-Russia relations to be normalized and has expressed his intention to develop cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Election World Barack Obama Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Trump Vladimir Putin United States July Sunday 2016

Recent Stories

Palestine announces 349 new COVID-19 cases

11 seconds ago

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

2 hours ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.