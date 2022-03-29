Anti-Russian Sanctions Designed to Be Reversed But Lifting Time Unknown - US Treasury

Western sanctions imposed on Russia seek the withdrawal of the country's troops from Ukraine and are designed to be reversed, but the question is when it is time to lift them, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Western sanctions imposed on Russia seek the withdrawal of the country's troops from Ukraine and are designed to be reversed, but the question is when it is time to lift them, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.

"Ultimately, the goal here is a behavioral change. That is what we are seeking to do, is to get Russia to stop the invasion and to withdraw their troops. Sanctions are designed, should always be designed, as I said based on our review, to be able to be reversed, the question is when do you reverse them," Adeyemo said at the London international affairs think tank Chatham House.

At the same time, he stressed the current need to continue imposing sanctions on companies and individuals supporting Russia's special military operation, regardless of their location.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in the country.