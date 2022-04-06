Anti-Russian Sanctions Forced US to Give Up Principled Stance on Caracas- Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The economic war unleashed by Washington against Moscow affected the US economy, which, among other things, led to the erosion of Washington's principled position regarding Caracas and contacts with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Aleksander Shchetinin, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Latin America department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Early last month, a US delegation paid a rare visit to Venezuela to discuss a range of issues, including energy security. After that, the US announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports in the wake of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine.

"The fact that the Americans made direct contact with Caracas in the current conditions clearly shows the opportunism of their foreign policy. All 'principledness' fell apart as soon as the economic war unleashed by Washington against Russia rebounded on the US economy itself," Shchetinin said.

Commenting on the US-Venezuelan relations, the diplomat said that Moscow advocates the normalization of these relations on the basis of equality, and lifting of all unilateral sanctions against Caracas.