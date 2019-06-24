UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Russian Sanctions May Be Lifted At Any Time - French Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:30 PM

Anti-Russian Sanctions May Be Lifted at Any Time - French Prime Minister

LE HAVRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Sanctions against Russia are not something permanent, they may be lifted at any time, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Monday at a press conference following a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Le Havre.

"We know that sanctions are not a permanent regime, but a stage that may be canceled at any moment," Philippe said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Le Havre May

Recent Stories

Twitter CEO launches #YouthForGood in the UAE

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

1 hour ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

1 hour ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.