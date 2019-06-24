Anti-Russian Sanctions May Be Lifted at Any Time - French Prime Minister

LE HAVRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Sanctions against Russia are not something permanent, they may be lifted at any time, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Monday at a press conference following a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Le Havre.

"We know that sanctions are not a permanent regime, but a stage that may be canceled at any moment," Philippe said.