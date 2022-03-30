Anti-Russian Sanctions to Affect Earnings of Nicaraguan Workers - Union of Employees

Sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its NATO allies will have adverse impact on the lives and economic wellbeing of Nicaraguan workers, particularly their earnings and benefits, General Secretary of the National Union of Employees (UNE) Domingo Perez told Sputnik

"This US sanctions war against Russia will affect workers' earnings, their nutrition, collective labor agreements as a result of aggression and abuse of power prompted by imperialism," Perez said.

He emphasized that the "Yankee imperialism" is the main source of aggression in the world and it imposes wars on smaller countries like Nicaragua to take advantage of their resources.

"Now it is the main aggressor toward Russia and the world, supported by the EU and NATO puppets. The US, Yankee imperialism, being a massive aggressor, attacked Libya, Iran, Syria. We (Nicaragua) were also attacked in the 1980s, we are among of those affected by the US attacks in the last 40 years," Perez added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's military operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.