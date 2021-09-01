Anti-Taliban Resistance in Panjshir Will Fight Until Last - Afghan Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Resistance against the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir will fight till the end, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Protection does not mean war, resistance in Panjshir is fighting for what we have achieved over these years, for our rights and interests, and the son of [ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah] Massoud, of our national hero, has experience, the blood of his father runs through his veins. Genuine patriotic warriors who fought together with Massoud live in Panjshir. Now they support his son and they will resist till the end," Agbar said.