Anti-Tank Missile Fired At Israel From Lebanon - Israel Defense Forces

6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Anti-Tank Missile Fired at Israel From Lebanon - Israel Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) An anti-tank missile was fired on Sunday from the Lebanese territory toward the Israeli border settlement of Avivim, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) press service said.

"Moments ago, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards a community in northern Israel," the IDF said on Twitter.

No information about damage or casualties has been provided so far.

