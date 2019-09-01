Anti-Tank Missile Fired at Israel From Lebanon - Israel Defense Forces

(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) An anti-tank missile was fired on Sunday from the Lebanese territory toward the Israeli border settlement of Avivim, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) press service said.

"Moments ago, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards a community in northern Israel," the IDF said on Twitter.

No information about damage or casualties has been provided so far.