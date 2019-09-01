Anti-Tank Missile Fired At Israel From Lebanon - Israel Defense Forces
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:40 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) An anti-tank missile was fired on Sunday from the Lebanese territory toward the Israeli border settlement of Avivim, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) press service said.
"Moments ago, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards a community in northern Israel," the IDF said on Twitter.
No information about damage or casualties has been provided so far.