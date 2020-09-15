UrduPoint.com
Anti-Terrorism Coalition Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Syria - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:52 PM

Anti-Terrorism Coalition Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Syria - Spokesman

A helicopter of the global coalition against terrorism made an emergency landing in northern Syria on Tuesday, there were no injuries, Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve Col. Wayne Marotto said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) A helicopter of the global coalition against terrorism made an emergency landing in northern Syria on Tuesday, there were no injuries, Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve Col. Wayne Marotto said.

Reports in the Syrian media suggested the helicopter had crashed.

"A coalition helicopter conducted an emergency landing at approximately 0930 15SEPT20 in N Syria. The incident was not the result of hostile activity and the helicopter landed safely. Emergency personnel responded to the incident and there were no injuries & crew recovered," Marotto said on Twitter

