UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Terrorist Committee Says 34 Terrorist Attacks Prevented In Russia In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:33 PM

Anti-Terrorist Committee Says 34 Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Russia in 2019

A senior official at the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said Tuesday that 34 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia in 201

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A senior official at the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said Tuesday that 34 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia in 2019.

"In 2019, the coordinated actions of the law enforcement helped prevent at the stage of preparation the vast majority of terrorism-linked crimes, namely 57, including 34 terrorist attacks," the first deputy chief of staff , Igor Kulyagin, said.

More than 40 terrorist leaders as well as 241 militants and 606 terrorism supporters were detained in Russia last year, he said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Russia 2019

Recent Stories

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

7 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

9 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

9 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

7 minutes ago

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

7 minutes ago

Diplomat says Sheikh Mohamed’s phone call to Chi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.