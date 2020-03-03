Anti-Terrorist Committee Says 34 Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Russia in 2019

A senior official at the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said Tuesday that 34 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia in 201

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A senior official at the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said Tuesday that 34 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia in 2019.

"In 2019, the coordinated actions of the law enforcement helped prevent at the stage of preparation the vast majority of terrorism-linked crimes, namely 57, including 34 terrorist attacks," the first deputy chief of staff , Igor Kulyagin, said.

More than 40 terrorist leaders as well as 241 militants and 606 terrorism supporters were detained in Russia last year, he said.