Anti-Terrorist Drills Take Place On Crimean Bridge, Traffic To Be Soon Restored - Official
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM
SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Anti-terrorist exercises are taking place on the Crimean bridge, traffic will be restored in the near future, Crimean Transport Minister Nikolai Lukashenko said on Thursday.
"Anti-terrorist exercises are taking place on the Crimean bridge. Traffic will be restored soon, immediately after their completion," Lukashenko told reporters.