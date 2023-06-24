Open Menu

Anti-terrorist Measures Introduced In Moscow To Boost Security - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Anti-terrorist measures are being taken in the Russian capital of Moscow aimed at strengthening security and additional control has been introduced on the city roads, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"In connection with the received information, anti-terrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security. Additional control on the roads has been introduced. The holding of mass public events could be restricted. Please be considerate of the measures taken," Sobyanin said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

Rostov regional Governor Vasily Golubev has called on local residents to avoid traveling to the center of Rostov-on-Don and to stay at home if possible. Security measures have also been strengthened in Russia's Lipetsk Region and local residents have been asked to refrain from traveling in the southern direction.

The Voronezh regional government said on Telegram on Saturday morning that a military convoy was moving along the M-4 Don highway.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

