Anti-Terrorist Operation Launched In Kazakhstan's South After 168 People Injured - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Anti-Terrorist Operation Launched in Kazakhstan's South After 168 People Injured - Gov't

An anti-terrorist operation is underway in Kazakhstan's southern region of Kyzylorda, where 168 people were injured in the riots, Gulshara Abdykhalikova, head of the regional government, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) An anti-terrorist operation is underway in Kazakhstan's southern region of Kyzylorda, where 168 people were injured in the riots, Gulshara Abdykhalikova, head of the regional government, said on Thursday.

"An anti-terrorist operation is being carried out in the Kyzylorda region," she told the Khabar 24 broadcaster.

The authorities have declared a red level of terrorist danger in the region after 168 people were injured in the riots, 77 of whom were hospitalized.

