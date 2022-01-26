UrduPoint.com

Anti-Terrorist Operation Underway In One Of Almaty Districts - Response Center

Published January 26, 2022

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 26 (Sputnik) - An anti-terrorist operation has been launched in one of the districts of Kazakhstan's Almaty on Wednesday, five participants in the attacks on state bodies have already been detained, the city's response center for combating terrorism said.

"The city response center for combating terrorism announces the introduction of an anti-terrorist operation regime on the territory of the Turksib district of Almaty from midnight on January 26 (18:00 GMT on Tuesday) to midnight on January 27. In the course of the anti-terrorist measures, five leaders and members of an organized criminal group, who participated in a robbery attack on state institutions and commercial facilities of the city of Almaty from January 4-6, were detained," the authority said in a statement.

