Anti-Trump Group Disavows Co-Founder Amid Sexual Harassment Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Lincoln Project, a group of Republican political operatives opposing former US President Donald Trump and his supporters, on Sunday disavowed one of its founders, John Weaver, following allegations of unsolicited sexual advances toward multiple young men.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times published a report based on interviews with 21 men who accused Weaver of sending them unwanted messages or soliciting them for sex in return for professional opportunities in the world of US politics. The NYT piece came in the wake of similar reports about Weaver's alleged predatory behavior by outlets such as The American Conservative and Axios.

"John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level. He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser. We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior," the group said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, journalist and political consultant Ryan Girdusky, who broke the story earlier in January, told The Washington Post that Weaver's indiscretions were "worst-kept secret" and that several of Weaver's alleged victims previously contacted the Lincoln Project and were summarily ignored.

Founded in late 2019 by several prominent Republican activists and strategists, Lincoln Project rose to prominence during the 2020 presidential election with its aim to prevent Trump's reelection. The group's efforts provoked an ambivalent reaction with some calling them principled Republicans trying to protect the party's legacy while others accuse them of being political opportunists, lashing out for being out of place in the Trump GOP.

