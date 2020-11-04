UrduPoint.com
Anti-Trump Rally Starts Near White House Amid Ongoing Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) A rally staged by opponents of incumbent US President Donald Trump has started near the White House amid the ongoing presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Activists are demonstrating posters and chanting slogans against Trump. They also blocked a street near the White House fence for some time.

Police are calling on protesters to leave the site, but the rally is underway.

The protests were anticipated by the Metropolitan Police Department, which issued on October 29 a traffic advisory warning that a number of streets will be subject to a parking ban between 12:00 a.m. (17:00 GMT) Tuesday and 11:59 p.m. Wednesday (04:59 Thursday GMT). The rallies are described by police as the "First Amendment demonstrations."

On Tuesday, the United States is holding the presidential election, with Trump facing off against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

