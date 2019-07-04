UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Trump Republican Congressman Amash Quits Party 2 Months After Calling For Impeachment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:23 PM

Anti-Trump Republican Congressman Amash Quits Party 2 Months After Calling for Impeachment

Member of Congress Justin Amash, the most avid critic of President Donald Trump in the Republican party (GOP), who backed the president's impeachment in May, announced on Thursday that he was leaving the party, according to his op-ed for The Washington Post newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Member of Congress Justin Amash, the most avid critic of President Donald Trump in the Republican party (GOP), who backed the president's impeachment in May, announced on Thursday that he was leaving the party, according to his op-ed for The Washington Post newspaper.

"Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party. No matter your circumstance, I'm asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I'm asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it," Amash wrote.

Amash's name hit headlines back in 2016 when he was listed among the Republicans who opposed the candidacy of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Since then, Amash has been repeatedly at odds within the GOP.

"True to Washington's fears Americans have allowed government officials, under assertions of expediency and party unity, to ignore the most basic tenets of our constitutional order: separation of powers, federalism and the rule of law. The result has been the consolidation of political power and the near disintegration of representative democracy," he continued in his op-ed.

In May, Amash's discontent with the government's policies reached its peak after he said that Trump was "engaged in impeachable conduct." His statement came after he read the then Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. The call drew outrage from his colleagues within the party.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Democracy Trump Independence May Congress 2016 Post From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shell Advance awards Harley Davidson bikes to luck ..

33 minutes ago

Over 80 People Missing as Suspected Migrant Boat C ..

2 minutes ago

Ali Sadpara becomes first man to climb Nanga Parba ..

2 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Arifwala

2 minutes ago

13000 Polio refusal cases covered

2 minutes ago

Mexican Federal Police Go on Strike Against Integr ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.