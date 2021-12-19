UrduPoint.com

Anti-Vaccination Protest Held In Front Of Israeli Prime Minister's Home - Police

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Dozens of Israelis have organized a protest against coronavirus vaccination and the so-called "green pass" in front of the house of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik.

The demonstration was held in the city of Ra'anana, located north of Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Bennett had decided to live in his private home in Ra'anana and not move to the premier's official residence in Jerusalem.

"Opponents of vaccination and the 'green pass' are protesting (in front of Bennett's home). Police are in charge of regulating traffic and ensuring the safety and security of demonstrators," Zingerman told Sputnik.

According to the Israeli police spokesman, traffic had to be diverted in Ra'anana on Saturday night because of the protest.

The so-called "green pass" allows Israelis who are vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 to enter certain venues.

In an effort to get more people vaccinated amid the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, Israel has introduced travel restrictions for its citizens and has banned the entry of foreigners until December 29.

