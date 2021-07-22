UrduPoint.com
Anti-Vaccine Rally In Athens Dispersed With Water Cannons, Tear Gas - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a massive demonstration against COVID-19 vaccination in the center of Athens, the local ANA-MPA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Some 3,500 protesters gathered at the Syntagma Square, according to the report.

In response to the request to clear the road, the demonstrators began throwing bottles and other objects at the police officers. The anti-riot squad had to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Minor clashes with the police were also reported during the protests in front of the Acropolis of Athens. In total, at least five protesters have been reportedly detained so far.

Local media noted there were many supporters of far-right parties among the protesters.

