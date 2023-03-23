UrduPoint.com

Anti-War Activists Disrupt US Senate Hearing With Blinken, Call For Peace In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) A Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday to hear testimony from Secretary of State Antony Blinken was disrupted on several occasions by anti-war demonstrators who called on the chief US diplomat to push for peace in Ukraine.

The demonstrators were associated with CODEPINK, a grassroots organization focused on peace and human rights.

"If you don't like the Chinese proposal, where is your peace proposal? The American people want you to negotiate. Be a diplomat. Do your job now," CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin said, while being escorted out of the hearing by police.

Several other CODEPINK activists also disrupted the hearing, including by calling on Blinken to end US sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.

Blinken is not a diplomat and has done nothing to end the conflict in Ukraine, Benjamin said while detained by police.

Sending more weapons to Ukraine is not a solution, Benjamin added.

The Senate panel hearing was focused on the State Department's budget.

The State Department's budget may as well be part of the Pentagon's, Benjamin said.

