Anti-War Coalition Urges UK Government to Call for De-Escalation of Ukraine Crisis

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The United Kingdom's Stop the War Coalition on Friday urged the government to call for a de-escalation of the crisis around Ukraine and to distance itself from United States on foreign affairs, and rejected Labour leader Keir Starmer's recent attack against the pacifist campaign group.

"We demand that the British government call for de-escalation over Ukraine and pull themselves away from the military priorities of the USA by developing an independent, peaceful foreign policy," the anti-war organization said in a statement.

The coalition, which was initially launched to oppose US military action in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, said that it opposes an eventual war in Ukraine and that differences between Kiev and Moscow should be negotiated peacefully.

Responding to Starmer, who on Thursday reaffirmed Labour's staunch support for NATO and accused the Stop the War Coalition of siding with Russia and other "NATO enemies," the campaign group said that he would do well to support the efforts of the French and German governments in the search for a diplomatic solution.

"Starmer's 'unshakable' commitment to NATO has the potential to drag Britain into future unwanted conflicts which, if the past 20 years is anything to go by, will be an absolute disaster," the statement said.

The situation regarding Ukraine have worsened in recent weeks with Washington, London and other NATO allies raising concerns about Russia's military build-up at the Ukraine border, saying Moscow is preparing an invasion.

Russia has said it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a threat to its national security.