(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Times Square in New York witnessed on Saturday an anti-war rally following the recent US operation in Iraq that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Several hundred people joined the rally, with some participants holding Iranian flags and late Soleimani's pictures.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.