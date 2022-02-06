Anti-War Rally to Take Place Again in US on February 8 - Activist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) A rally against the United States pushing for war in Europe will take place in the US city of Hartford, the official capital of Connecticut, on Tuesday, the chair of the Connecticut Peace and Solidarity Coalition told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that many people will hopefully join in different parts of the world.

"I expect that there will be many thousands of people protesting these war threats, not only in the US, but also around the globe. We will hold a demonstration on February 8 at 12 noon in Hartford, CT," Steve Krevisky said.

He added that the group is considering organizing similar rallies on a weekly basis until the crisis has been resolved.

Krevisky went on to say that diplomacy was the only route out of the crisis.

"In order to reduce tensions, there is a need to solve problems through diplomacy, not war," he said.

"I think that NATO should be abolished, and that the US should be indicted for war crimes committed in so many places."

On Saturday, rallies under the motto "Peace with Russia Day of Action: February 5, 2022" took place across the US, staged by anti-war groups, including World Beyond War, Code Pink, Veterans For Peace, United National Anti-War Coalition, and ANSWER. Their aim was to show people that most US citizens are not seeking a war with Russia.

The situation around Ukraine deteriorated over the past month when Western countries and Kiev started to accuse Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Moscow denies all the allegations and reiterates that it has no plans to attack any country. The "hysteria" around Ukraine, however, is used by the West to make a provocation, Moscow said.