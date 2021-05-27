Antibiotic Use in US Drops 33% During Pandemic as Patients Avoid Doctors' Offices - Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Efforts by US health officials to fight a growing threat from antibiotic-resistant bacteria by writing fewer prescriptions received an unexpected boost from the coronavirus pandemic, with prescriptions from doctors' offices falling by one-third from January to May 2020, the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) said on Wednesday.

"Studies show a 33% decrease in antibiotic prescribing in outpatient settings during the COVID-19 pandemic and an overall decrease in antibiotic use among nursing home residents. However, prescribing of specific antibiotics, including azithromycin, was higher than expected," a CDC press release said.

Antibiotics do not treat the virus that causes COVID-19 and one reason cited by the CDC for the overall decrease in antibiotic use is a growing awareness antibiotics don't treat viruses, the release said.

The CDC also cited a decrease in the spread of non-COVID-19 respiratory diseases such as flu and the common cold - two illnesses also caused by viruses.

In the past, the CDC has urged doctors to avoid using antibiotics for patients with cold or flu symptoms - even when patients insist. Both diseases are caused by viruses.

In nursing homes, a similar decrease in antibiotic use occurred from May-October 2020 - a decline attributed to increased infection prevention and control measures along with fewer admissions of new residents during the period, the release said.

The one exception to the trend - an increase in prescriptions of the antibiotic azithromycin - stemmed from the medication's promotion as a potential therapy early in the pandemic as a possible treatment with COVID-19, typically when combined with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, according to the CDC.