UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antibiotic Use In US Drops 33% During Pandemic As Patients Avoid Doctors' Offices - Study

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Antibiotic Use in US Drops 33% During Pandemic as Patients Avoid Doctors' Offices - Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Efforts by US health officials to fight a growing threat from antibiotic-resistant bacteria by writing fewer prescriptions received an unexpected boost from the coronavirus pandemic, with prescriptions from doctors' offices falling by one-third from January to May 2020, the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) said on Wednesday.

"Studies show a 33% decrease in antibiotic prescribing in outpatient settings during the COVID-19 pandemic and an overall decrease in antibiotic use among nursing home residents. However, prescribing of specific antibiotics, including azithromycin, was higher than expected," a CDC press release said.

Antibiotics do not treat the virus that causes COVID-19 and one reason cited by the CDC for the overall decrease in antibiotic use is a growing awareness antibiotics don't treat viruses, the release said.

The CDC also cited a decrease in the spread of non-COVID-19 respiratory diseases such as flu and the common cold - two illnesses also caused by viruses.

In the past, the CDC has urged doctors to avoid using antibiotics for patients with cold or flu symptoms - even when patients insist. Both diseases are caused by viruses.

In nursing homes, a similar decrease in antibiotic use occurred from May-October 2020 - a decline attributed to increased infection prevention and control measures along with fewer admissions of new residents during the period, the release said.

The one exception to the trend - an increase in prescriptions of the antibiotic azithromycin - stemmed from the medication's promotion as a potential therapy early in the pandemic as a possible treatment with COVID-19, typically when combined with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, according to the CDC.

Related Topics

January May 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

34 seconds ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new talk ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of Arab Parliament commends UAE’s suppor ..

1 hour ago

Spain Guest of Honour of Sharjah International Boo ..

2 hours ago

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

2 hours ago

Turkey Considers Syria Presidential Elections Ille ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.