Antibodies After Mild COVID-19 Last At Least 1 Year - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Swedish researchers from the Danderyd hospital in Stockholm have found that patients keep antibodies after a mild form of COVID-19 for at least a year, according to a study published on Thursday.

The doctors did blood tests of over 2,000 hospital employees, 19% of whom had coronavirus antibodies, and 100 patients with COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. The study was completed a year later.

"We have observed an overall good antibody response one year after mild COVID-19," the study said.

For a year, the researchers studied immune response in non-vaccinated humans after natural infection. The results showed that more than 80% of those who had a mild case of infection last spring had measurable antibody levels a year later.

The researchers also examined the ability of antibodies to fight new strains of the virus and found that they can, indeed, resist the Alpha and Delta strains that are now prevalent in Europe.

At the same time, Swedish doctors insisted that it is still necessary to follow the recommendations of the authorities and vaccinate those who had previously recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, they stressed that antibody levels in those who have had COVID-19 increase significantly after vaccination, though the effects on the duration of the protection are yet unknown.