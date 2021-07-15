UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antibodies After Mild COVID-19 Last At Least 1 Year - Research

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Antibodies After Mild COVID-19 Last At Least 1 Year - Research

Swedish researchers from the Danderyd hospital in Stockholm have found that patients keep antibodies after a mild form of COVID-19 for at least a year, according to a study published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Swedish researchers from the Danderyd hospital in Stockholm have found that patients keep antibodies after a mild form of COVID-19 for at least a year, according to a study published on Thursday.

The doctors did blood tests of over 2,000 hospital employees, 19% of whom had coronavirus antibodies, and 100 patients with COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. The study was completed a year later.

"We have observed an overall good antibody response one year after mild COVID-19," the study said.

For a year, the researchers studied immune response in non-vaccinated humans after natural infection. The results showed that more than 80% of those who had a mild case of infection last spring had measurable antibody levels a year later.

The researchers also examined the ability of antibodies to fight new strains of the virus and found that they can, indeed, resist the Alpha and Delta strains that are now prevalent in Europe.

At the same time, Swedish doctors insisted that it is still necessary to follow the recommendations of the authorities and vaccinate those who had previously recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, they stressed that antibody levels in those who have had COVID-19 increase significantly after vaccination, though the effects on the duration of the protection are yet unknown.

Related Topics

Europe Stockholm Same 2020 From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

2 minutes ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

10 minutes ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

22 minutes ago

Arrangements made to tackle flood

2 minutes ago

Mass scale reforms underway in tax regime of provi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt notifies transfer, posting of high raking off ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.