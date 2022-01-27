Antibodies From Sputnik V Have Neutralizing Capacity After 6 Months - Argentine Scientists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) A team of researchers from Argentina has determined that anti-spike IgG antibodies elicited by Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V still have neutralizing capacity against various strains even six months after vaccination.

According to a paper titled "Longitudinal Study after Sputnik V Vaccination Shows Durable SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies and Reduced Viral Variant Escape to Neutralization over Time," which was published this Tuesday online at the American Society for Microbiology journal mBio, the scientists used a cohort of 118 volunteers between January and October of 2021.

"Our data indicate that anti-spike IgG antibodies wane over 6 months after vaccination with a minor loss of serum-neutralizing capacity against the original SARS-CoV-2 variant. The neutralizing capacity of the antibodies elicited by the vaccine was slightly or not significantly reduced for the Alpha, Lambda, and Delta variants, while partial escape to neutralization was observed for the Beta and Gamma variants," the paper read.

Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya research institute, has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.